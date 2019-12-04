|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Staunton
|9
|9
|8
|9
|35
|Civic Memorial
|6
|10
|5
|16
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|1-1
|0-0
|106/53
|76/38
|Civic Memorial
|1-4
|0-0
|202/101
|250/125
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)
|14
|4
|1
|3-4
|5
|Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-6
|0
|Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trey Hall (#1, 6-0, PG, So.)
|12
|3-8
|2-5
|0
|2
|Grant Lane (#21, 6-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|3-7
|0-1
|2-4
|2
|Alex Reams (#13, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|7
|3-7
|0-2
|1-1
|2
|Travis Hilligoss (#23, 6-4, SG, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-5
|0
|0
|Logan Turbyfill (#2, 6-3, G, So.)
|3
|1-8
|0
|1-2
|2
|Noah Turbyfill (#5, 5-11, PG, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-2
|0-2
|2