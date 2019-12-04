Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Staunton998935
Civic Memorial61051637
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton1-10-0106/5376/38
Civic Memorial1-40-0202/101250/125
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)14413-45
Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)13503-60
Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)4102-20
Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)21001
Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)21003
Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trey Hall (#1, 6-0, PG, So.)123-82-502
Grant Lane (#21, 6-6, G, Sr.)83-70-12-42
Alex Reams (#13, 6-3, F, Sr.)73-70-21-12
Travis Hilligoss (#23, 6-4, SG, Sr.)51-41-500
Logan Turbyfill (#2, 6-3, G, So.)31-801-22
Noah Turbyfill (#5, 5-11, PG, Sr.)21-40-20-22

