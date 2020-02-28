Box: Civic Memorial 59, Waterloo 48
1234Final
Waterloo196101348
Civic Memorial108172459
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo12-193-71590/511687/54
Civic Memorial11-202-81342/431582/51
Waterloo
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Civic MemorialPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Reams (#13, 6-3, F, Sr.)187-120-24-43
Grant Lane (#21, 6-6, G, Sr.)166-704-62
Travis Hilligoss (#23, 6-4, SG, Sr.)143-71-35-62
Trey Hall (#1, 6-0, PG, So.)72-21-201
Noah Turbyfill (#5, 5-11, PG, Sr.)42-50-302
