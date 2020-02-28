Box: Civic Memorial 59, Waterloo 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|19
|6
|10
|13
|48
|Civic Memorial
|10
|8
|17
|24
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|12-19
|3-7
|1590/51
|1687/54
|Civic Memorial
|11-20
|2-8
|1342/43
|1582/51
|Waterloo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Reams (#13, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|18
|7-12
|0-2
|4-4
|3
|Grant Lane (#21, 6-6, G, Sr.)
|16
|6-7
|0
|4-6
|2
|Travis Hilligoss (#23, 6-4, SG, Sr.)
|14
|3-7
|1-3
|5-6
|2
|Trey Hall (#1, 6-0, PG, So.)
|7
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|Noah Turbyfill (#5, 5-11, PG, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-3
|0
|2