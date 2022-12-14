Box: Clayton 47, Francis Howell Central 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|6
|6
|13
|12
|37
|Clayton
|10
|11
|12
|14
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|0-5
|0-0
|204/41
|280/56
|Clayton
|4-2
|0-0
|317/63
|290/58
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ashton Matthews (#32, Jr.)
|17
|6-10
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|Anthony Norman (#4, Jr.)
|6
|2-5
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Connor Casler (#5, Sr.)
|4
|2-7
|0-3
|0-1
|1
|Keith Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-2
|0
|Nathan Rush (Jr.)
|4
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Morris (#23, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.