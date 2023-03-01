|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Hazelwood East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|15-11
|7-0
|1421/55
|1422/55
|Hazelwood East
|14-13
|4-2
|1508/58
|1406/54
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Fauss (#5, Sr.)
|27
|6-11
|4-13
|3-4
|0
|Santana Bolden (#2, 5, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-4
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|Eli Fauss (#15, So.)
|6
|2-2
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Luke Stipanovich (#40, Sr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Alex Vidal (#14, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|0
|Matthew Hurst (#12, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.