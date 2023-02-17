|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|16
|15
|15
|19
|65
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|15
|10
|16
|17
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|13-11
|6-0
|1311/55
|1325/55
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|11-13
|1-5
|1073/45
|1213/51
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Fauss (#5, Sr.)
|24
|3-8
|2-9
|12-13
|3
|Eli Fauss (#15, So.)
|17
|4-6
|1-3
|6-10
|0
|Santana Bolden (#2, 5, G, Jr.)
|13
|3-7
|1-3
|4-5
|0
|Terry Thomas (#3, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Matthew Hurst (#12, Fr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Alex Vidal (#14, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Luke Stipanovich (#40, Sr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.