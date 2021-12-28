Box: Clayton 66, Parkway South 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|7
|18
|23
|18
|66
|Parkway South
|6
|17
|10
|15
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|4-5
|0-0
|496/55
|490/54
|Parkway South
|3-5
|0-0
|419/47
|513/57
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Soren Steinbecker (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|16
|5-7
|2-5
|0
|0
|Eric Lytle (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|14
|7-16
|0-3
|0
|0
|Ethan Fauss (#24, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|13
|5-6
|1-2
|0
|3
|DeCarlos Brown (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|13
|6-7
|0
|1-4
|3
|Santana Bolden (5-10, G, So.)
|8
|1-3
|2-2
|0
|1
|Finn Barbour (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Parkway South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Evan Renz (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|13
|0
|4
|1-2
|2
|Jaylen Calloway (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-3
|0
|Carlos Henderson (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|0
|Demonte Hurt (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-1
|2
|Nell Johnson (#30, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|0
|Eddie Ahearn (#34, 6-1, F, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
