Box: Clayton 66, Parkway South 48
Box: Clayton 66, Parkway South 48

1234Final
Clayton718231866
Parkway South617101548
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton4-50-0496/55490/54
Parkway South3-50-0419/47513/57
ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Soren Steinbecker (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)165-72-500
Eric Lytle (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)147-160-300
Ethan Fauss (#24, 6-6, F, Jr.)135-61-203
DeCarlos Brown (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)136-701-43
Santana Bolden (5-10, G, So.)81-32-201
Finn Barbour (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)301-200
Parkway SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Evan Renz (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)13041-22
Jaylen Calloway (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)11403-30
Carlos Henderson (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)9303-40
Demonte Hurt (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)6111-12
Nell Johnson (#30, 6-3, F, Sr.)6300-20
Eddie Ahearn (#34, 6-1, F, So.)3101-21
