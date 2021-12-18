 Skip to main content
Box: Clayton 68, Francis Howell North 41
Box: Clayton 68, Francis Howell North 41

1234Final
Francis Howell North000041
Clayton000068
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North1-71-1350/44458/57
Clayton3-40-0387/48382/48
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)15701-11
Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)13405-80
Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)42005
Brandon Reale (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)30100
Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)21000
Jordan Allen (#32, 5-11, G, Jr.)2100-21
Lucas Neuschwander (#25, 6-1, F, Sr.)2002-20
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
