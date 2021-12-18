Box: Clayton 68, Francis Howell North 41

|1
|Francis Howell North
|41
|Clayton
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|1-7
|1-1
|350/44
|458/57
|Clayton
|3-4
|0-0
|387/48
|382/48
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-1
|1
|Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|13
|4
|0
|5-8
|0
|Marshall Swope (#12, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Brandon Reale (#23, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Allen (#32, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Lucas Neuschwander (#25, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
