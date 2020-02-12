Box: Clayton 52, Fox 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|8
|11
|12
|9
|40
|Clayton
|5
|16
|18
|13
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|7-14
|2-2
|1110/53
|1284/61
|Clayton
|8-12
|3-1
|975/46
|1056/50
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rohan Tripathy (#22, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Tyler Walker (#5, Sr.)
|13
|3
|0
|7-10
|0
|Hunter Chesnutt-Perry (#21, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|3
|Sal Planells (#23, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Ozzie Keil (#30, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Nick Pompian (#33, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Daniel Rawitscher (#20, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2