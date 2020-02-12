Box: Clayton 52, Fox 40
Box: Clayton 52, Fox 40

1234Final
Fox81112940
Clayton516181352
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox7-142-21110/531284/61
Clayton8-123-1975/461056/50
Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.
ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Rohan Tripathy (#22, Sr.)132303
Tyler Walker (#5, Sr.)13307-100
Hunter Chesnutt-Perry (#21, Sr.)9401-23
Sal Planells (#23, Sr.)6202-22
Ozzie Keil (#30, Jr.)6202-21
Nick Pompian (#33, Sr.)3101-24
Daniel Rawitscher (#20, Sr.)21002
