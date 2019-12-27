Box: Cleveland 68, Medicine and Bioscience 46
0 comments

Box: Cleveland 68, Medicine and Bioscience 46

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Cleveland1120191868
Medicine and Bioscience16681646
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cleveland3-51-0394/49509/64
Medicine and Bioscience0-40-0167/21254/32
Cleveland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Medicine and BiosciencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Derrick Bunting (#11, 5-8, So.)16422-54
D'Andre Lockett (#15, 6-1, Jr.)13321-22
Benjamin Breuer (#4, 5-3, So.)102200
Amir Taylor-El (#1, 5-7, Jr.)4102-23
Elham Matin (#22, 5-9, So.)30102
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. Collinsville (9-0) is idle.2. CBC (3-3) vs. Roosevelt (1-7) at SLUH, 10:30 a.m Thursday.3. Chaminade (3-0) is i…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/201. Collinsville (8-0) def. Alton (5-2), 76-63 today.2. CBC (2-3) vs. Evansville Reitz at Evansville Bosse (Ind.), …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports