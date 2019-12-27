Box: Cleveland 68, Medicine and Bioscience 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cleveland
|11
|20
|19
|18
|68
|Medicine and Bioscience
|16
|6
|8
|16
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cleveland
|3-5
|1-0
|394/49
|509/64
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0-4
|0-0
|167/21
|254/32
|Cleveland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Derrick Bunting (#11, 5-8, So.)
|16
|4
|2
|2-5
|4
|D'Andre Lockett (#15, 6-1, Jr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-2
|2
|Benjamin Breuer (#4, 5-3, So.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Amir Taylor-El (#1, 5-7, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Elham Matin (#22, 5-9, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2