Box: Clopton 52, Hermann 51
1234Final
Clopton814171352
Hermann102014751
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clopton2-10-0152/51144/48
Hermann1-20-0149/50164/55
CloptonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabre Hill (#34)11312-33
Daniel Harvey (#1, Sr.)11312-21
Zakk Eivins (#44, Sr.)10304-64
Mason Street (#33, Jr.)8302-34
Tyler Kuntz (#11)6111-22
Riley Walker (#42, Sr.)63002
HermannPtsFG3FGFTFL
Holden Ash (#33, 6-0, Sr.)24262-23
Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-10, So.)7210-10
Austin Terry (#25, 6-4, Sr.)6300-23
Parker Anderson (#22, 6-2, So.)4200-22
Seth Hackmann (#24, 6-2, Jr.)4011-24
Conner Coffey (#2, 5-11, So.)3101-13
Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-10, So.)3010-20
