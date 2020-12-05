Box: Clopton 52, Hermann 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clopton
|8
|14
|17
|13
|52
|Hermann
|10
|20
|14
|7
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clopton
|2-1
|0-0
|152/51
|144/48
|Hermann
|1-2
|0-0
|149/50
|164/55
|Clopton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabre Hill (#34)
|11
|3
|1
|2-3
|3
|Daniel Harvey (#1, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|1
|Zakk Eivins (#44, Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-6
|4
|Mason Street (#33, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|4
|Tyler Kuntz (#11)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|2
|Riley Walker (#42, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Hermann
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Holden Ash (#33, 6-0, Sr.)
|24
|2
|6
|2-2
|3
|Rane Rehmert (#4, 5-10, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|0
|Austin Terry (#25, 6-4, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|3
|Parker Anderson (#22, 6-2, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|2
|Seth Hackmann (#24, 6-2, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|4
|Conner Coffey (#2, 5-11, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|3
|Reese Rehmert (#5, 5-10, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.