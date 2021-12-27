Box: Cobden 45, New Athens 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|9
|11
|13
|10
|43
|Cobden
|13
|6
|6
|20
|45
-
Kirkwood rolls past Clayton in holiday tournament opener at MICDS
-
Straughter’s free throw lifts Chaminade to one-point win over Cardinal Ritter
-
Horry stays hot in Fort Zumwalt West’s win over Liberty in MICDS tourney opener
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
CBC cruises to win over Memphis Overton; SLUH downs Confluence
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|7-5
|3-1
|663/55
|586/49
|Cobden
|1-0
|0-0
|45/4
|43/4
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|3
|Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-4
|1
|James Range (#23, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cobden
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lowndes (#31)
|24
|11
|0
|2-2
|3
|Tyler Franklin (Jr.)
|15
|6
|1
|0
|2
|Drake Campbell (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Reynolds (#3)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.