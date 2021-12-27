 Skip to main content
Box: Cobden 45, New Athens 43
Box: Cobden 45, New Athens 43

1234Final
New Athens911131043
Cobden13662045
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens7-53-1663/55586/49
Cobden1-00-045/443/4
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Jr.)11501-13
Isaiah Lintker (Fr.)111300
Kaden Vielweber (#15, Sr.)81201
Andrew Wynn (#1, Jr.)7301-41
James Range (#23, Sr.)42004
Gauge Birkner (#32, Sr.)21000
CobdenPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lowndes (#31)241102-23
Tyler Franklin (Jr.)156102
Drake Campbell (Sr.)30101
Reynolds (#3)3010-21
