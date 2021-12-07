 Skip to main content
Box: Collinsville 49, Belleville West 35
Box: Collinsville 49, Belleville West 35

1234Final
Collinsville201311549
Belleville West111041035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Collinsville3-21-1286/57228/46
Belleville West3-40-2393/79447/89
CollinsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Devin Davis (#23, 6-2, G)17703-41
Adam Rimar (#42, 6-6, C)135102
Tray Swygeart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)12502-31
Deante Franklin (#20, 6-0, G)51100
Matt Clark (#32, 6-3, F)2002-21
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Travion Hines (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)10402-22
Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, So.)81200
David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-2, G, So.)72101
Myles Liddell (#12, 6-1, G, So.)60202
Damien Farley (#35, 6-8, C, Sr.)2100-21
Darvin Morris (#11, 5-9, G, Jr.)21001
