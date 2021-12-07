Box: Collinsville 49, Belleville West 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Collinsville
|20
|13
|11
|5
|49
|Belleville West
|11
|10
|4
|10
|35
-
Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Raines propels Timberland to first Winfield tournament title since 2018
-
Recap: Medicine and Bioscience breezes by Sumner
-
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs St. Charles West
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Collinsville
|3-2
|1-1
|286/57
|228/46
|Belleville West
|3-4
|0-2
|393/79
|447/89
|Collinsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Devin Davis (#23, 6-2, G)
|17
|7
|0
|3-4
|1
|Adam Rimar (#42, 6-6, C)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Tray Swygeart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-3
|1
|Deante Franklin (#20, 6-0, G)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Matt Clark (#32, 6-3, F)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Travion Hines (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|2
|Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-2, G, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Myles Liddell (#12, 6-1, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Damien Farley (#35, 6-8, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Darvin Morris (#11, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.