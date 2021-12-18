Box: Collinsville 52, Metro-East Lutheran 33

|1
|Final
|Metro-East Lutheran
|13
|5
|8
|7
|33
|Collinsville
|8
|20
|10
|14
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro-East Lutheran
|6-4
|0-0
|556/56
|547/55
|Collinsville
|6-3
|2-2
|515/52
|426/43
|Metro-East Lutheran
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Collinsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tray Swygeart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|20
|5-12
|0-1
|10-11
|3
|Devin Davis (#23, 6-2, G)
|12
|2-4
|2-3
|2-3
|0
|Jake Wilkinson (#30, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|9
|2-4
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|Deante Franklin (#20, 6-0, G)
|7
|1-1
|1-3
|2-2
|2
|Matt Clark (#32, 6-3, F)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
