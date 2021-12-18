 Skip to main content
Box: Collinsville 52, Metro-East Lutheran 33
Box: Collinsville 52, Metro-East Lutheran 33

1234Final
Metro-East Lutheran1358733
Collinsville820101452
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro-East Lutheran6-40-0556/56547/55
Collinsville6-32-2515/52426/43
Metro-East Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.
CollinsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Tray Swygeart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)205-120-110-113
Devin Davis (#23, 6-2, G)122-42-32-30
Jake Wilkinson (#30, 6-4, G, Jr.)92-41-22-21
Deante Franklin (#20, 6-0, G)71-11-32-22
Matt Clark (#32, 6-3, F)42-20-101
