 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Collinsville 54, Chicago Brooks 31
0 comments

Box: Collinsville 54, Chicago Brooks 31

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Collinsville12992454
Chicago Brooks896831
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Collinsville1-10-0117/58106/53
Chicago Brooks1-10-073/3695/48
CollinsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Devin Davis (#23, 6-2, G)135-111-202
Tray Swygeart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)125-50-12-32
Nick Horras (#3, 6-2, G)84-60-100
Dayton Horras (#24, 5-11, G)61-11-41-22
Zach Chambers (#44, 6-7, C)63-700-10
Matt Clark (#32, 6-3, F)42-60-103
Deante Franklin (#20, 6-0, G)301-300
Jake Wilkinson (#30, 6-4, G, Jr.)21-2002
Collinsville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News