Box: Collinsville 54, Chicago Brooks 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Collinsville
|12
|9
|9
|24
|54
|Chicago Brooks
|8
|9
|6
|8
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Collinsville
|1-1
|0-0
|117/58
|106/53
|Chicago Brooks
|1-1
|0-0
|73/36
|95/48
|Collinsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Devin Davis (#23, 6-2, G)
|13
|5-11
|1-2
|0
|2
|Tray Swygeart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|12
|5-5
|0-1
|2-3
|2
|Nick Horras (#3, 6-2, G)
|8
|4-6
|0-1
|0
|0
|Dayton Horras (#24, 5-11, G)
|6
|1-1
|1-4
|1-2
|2
|Zach Chambers (#44, 6-7, C)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0-1
|0
|Matt Clark (#32, 6-3, F)
|4
|2-6
|0-1
|0
|3
|Deante Franklin (#20, 6-0, G)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Jake Wilkinson (#30, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Collinsville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
