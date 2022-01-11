 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Collinsville 60, Alton 40
1234Final
Alton10771640
Collinsville2115101460
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton3-131-6671/42871/54
Collinsville12-54-2987/62769/48
AltonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adrian Elliott Jr. (#1, 6-1, Sr.)202-44-64-40
Roger Elliott (#2, 6-3, Sr.)60-22-403
Ihzel Brown (#14, 6-2, Sr.)52-301-23
Alex Macias (5-10, Fr.)41-402-21
Jeremiah VanZandt (#13, 5-11, Sr.)301-300
Blake Hall (#21, 5-11, Jr.)20-302-21
CollinsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Tray Swygeart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)135-803-30
Jake Wilkinson (#30, 6-4, G, Jr.)135-61-101
Devin Davis (#23, 6-2, G)133-71-34-41
Nick Horras (#3, 6-2, G)72-31-200
Deante Franklin (#20, 6-0, G)52-60-11-11
Matt Clark (#32, 6-3, F)42-3002
Jamorie Wysinger (#33, 5-11, G)301-101
Dayton Horras (#24, 5-11, G)21-1002
