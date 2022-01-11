Box: Collinsville 60, Alton 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton
|10
|7
|7
|16
|40
|Collinsville
|21
|15
|10
|14
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton
|3-13
|1-6
|671/42
|871/54
|Collinsville
|12-5
|4-2
|987/62
|769/48
|Alton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adrian Elliott Jr. (#1, 6-1, Sr.)
|20
|2-4
|4-6
|4-4
|0
|Roger Elliott (#2, 6-3, Sr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|3
|Ihzel Brown (#14, 6-2, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Alex Macias (5-10, Fr.)
|4
|1-4
|0
|2-2
|1
|Jeremiah VanZandt (#13, 5-11, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Blake Hall (#21, 5-11, Jr.)
|2
|0-3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Collinsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tray Swygeart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|13
|5-8
|0
|3-3
|0
|Jake Wilkinson (#30, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|13
|5-6
|1-1
|0
|1
|Devin Davis (#23, 6-2, G)
|13
|3-7
|1-3
|4-4
|1
|Nick Horras (#3, 6-2, G)
|7
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|Deante Franklin (#20, 6-0, G)
|5
|2-6
|0-1
|1-1
|1
|Matt Clark (#32, 6-3, F)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Jamorie Wysinger (#33, 5-11, G)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Dayton Horras (#24, 5-11, G)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
