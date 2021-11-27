 Skip to main content
Box: Collinsville 67, Canton 26
1234Final
Canton7111726
Collinsville152520767
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Canton0-30-0102/34189/63
Collinsville2-10-0184/61132/44
Canton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
CollinsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Tray Swygeart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)187-111-31-22
Jake Wilkinson (#30, 6-4, G, Jr.)114-81-100
Nick Horras (#3, 6-2, G)103-61-31-21
Matt Clark (#32, 6-3, F)84-5002
Dayton Horras (#24, 5-11, G)51-11-202
Adam Rimar (#42, 6-6, C)41-102-24
Deante Franklin (#20, 6-0, G)41-10-22-20
Devin Davis (#23, 6-2, G)41-40-12-21
Zach Chambers (#44, 6-7, C)21-3003
Jamorie Wysinger (#33, 5-11, G)10-10-11-22
