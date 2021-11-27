Box: Collinsville 67, Canton 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Canton
|7
|11
|1
|7
|26
|Collinsville
|15
|25
|20
|7
|67
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Canton
|0-3
|0-0
|102/34
|189/63
|Collinsville
|2-1
|0-0
|184/61
|132/44
|Canton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Collinsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tray Swygeart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|18
|7-11
|1-3
|1-2
|2
|Jake Wilkinson (#30, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|11
|4-8
|1-1
|0
|0
|Nick Horras (#3, 6-2, G)
|10
|3-6
|1-3
|1-2
|1
|Matt Clark (#32, 6-3, F)
|8
|4-5
|0
|0
|2
|Dayton Horras (#24, 5-11, G)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|Adam Rimar (#42, 6-6, C)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|4
|Deante Franklin (#20, 6-0, G)
|4
|1-1
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Devin Davis (#23, 6-2, G)
|4
|1-4
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Zach Chambers (#44, 6-7, C)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|3
|Jamorie Wysinger (#33, 5-11, G)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|2
