Box: Collinsville 72, Cahokia 39
Box: Collinsville 72, Cahokia 39

1234Final
Cahokia412111239
Collinsville1713231972
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cahokia1-91-2505/50648/65
Collinsville10-52-2871/87695/70
Cahokia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
CollinsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Deante Franklin (#20, 6-0, G)187-101-21-10
Devin Davis (#23, 6-2, G)133-507-70
Nick Horras (#3, 6-2, G)114-71-302
Tray Swygeart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)104-502-42
Dayton Horras (#24, 5-11, G)63-400-22
Jake Wilkinson (#30, 6-4, G, Jr.)42-40-402
Matt Clark (#32, 6-3, F)41-402-41
Zach Chambers (#44, 6-7, C)21-1000
Matt Shelton (#1)21-1001
Adam Rimar (#42, 6-6, C)21-2001
