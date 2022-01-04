Box: Collinsville 72, Cahokia 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cahokia
|4
|12
|11
|12
|39
|Collinsville
|17
|13
|23
|19
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cahokia
|1-9
|1-2
|505/50
|648/65
|Collinsville
|10-5
|2-2
|871/87
|695/70
|Cahokia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Collinsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Deante Franklin (#20, 6-0, G)
|18
|7-10
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|Devin Davis (#23, 6-2, G)
|13
|3-5
|0
|7-7
|0
|Nick Horras (#3, 6-2, G)
|11
|4-7
|1-3
|0
|2
|Tray Swygeart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|10
|4-5
|0
|2-4
|2
|Dayton Horras (#24, 5-11, G)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0-2
|2
|Jake Wilkinson (#30, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|Matt Clark (#32, 6-3, F)
|4
|1-4
|0
|2-4
|1
|Zach Chambers (#44, 6-7, C)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Matt Shelton (#1)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Adam Rimar (#42, 6-6, C)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
