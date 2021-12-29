 Skip to main content
Box: Columbia 39, Alton Marquette 25
Box: Columbia 39, Alton Marquette 25

1234Final
Alton Marquette567725
Columbia9913839
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette7-70-0669/48548/39
Columbia11-32-1804/57583/42
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Owen Williams (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)114101
Braden Kline (#2, 6-1, G, So.)60204
Parker Macias (#1, 5-8, G, Jr.)4200-14
Brody Hendricks (#20, 6-0, F, Jr.)21003
Kendall Lavender (#4, 6-2, F, Jr.)21002
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)217-81-34-42
Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)60-31-13-42
Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)62-302-30
Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)42-30-201
Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)20-102-23
