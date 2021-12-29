Box: Columbia 39, Alton Marquette 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton Marquette
|5
|6
|7
|7
|25
|Columbia
|9
|9
|13
|8
|39
-
Burton picks his spots as O'Fallon rallies past Collinsville
-
Gardner helps St. Dominic to win over Sikeston
-
Priory reserves spark huge run that leads to tournament win over host Affton
-
Thomas scores career-high 28 points to lead Summit over Hancock
-
Walker Jr.'s late free throws help SLUH over John Burroughs
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton Marquette
|7-7
|0-0
|669/48
|548/39
|Columbia
|11-3
|2-1
|804/57
|583/42
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Owen Williams (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Braden Kline (#2, 6-1, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Parker Macias (#1, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|4
|Brody Hendricks (#20, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Kendall Lavender (#4, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|21
|7-8
|1-3
|4-4
|2
|Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|0-3
|1-1
|3-4
|2
|Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|6
|2-3
|0
|2-3
|0
|Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|3
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.