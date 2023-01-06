 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Columbia 50, Freeburg 31

  • 0
1234Final
Columbia126211150
Freeburg6119531
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia15-24-01018/60725/43
Freeburg10-63-2925/54813/48

ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)155-1005-64
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-7, F, Sr.)143-52-32-42
Brody Landgraf (#34, 6-5, F, Fr.)84-50-201
Sam Donald (#32, 6-8, G, So.)81-406-60
Hayes van Breusegen (#3, 5-9, G, So.)51-11-102
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)14511-23
Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)11403-40
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)4102-43
Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)2002-44
