Box: Columbia 50, Freeburg 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|12
|6
|21
|11
|50
|Freeburg
|6
|11
|9
|5
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|15-2
|4-0
|1018/60
|725/43
|Freeburg
|10-6
|3-2
|925/54
|813/48
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|15
|5-10
|0
|5-6
|4
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|14
|3-5
|2-3
|2-4
|2
|Brody Landgraf (#34, 6-5, F, Fr.)
|8
|4-5
|0-2
|0
|1
|Sam Donald (#32, 6-8, G, So.)
|8
|1-4
|0
|6-6
|0
|Hayes van Breusegen (#3, 5-9, G, So.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|14
|5
|1
|1-2
|3
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-4
|0
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|3
|Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|4