Box: Columbia 51, Wesclin 37
Box: Columbia 51, Wesclin 37

1234Final
Columbia912171351
Wesclin1499537
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia3-10-0210/52167/42
Wesclin1-30-0196/49205/51
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)143-30-28-82
Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)136-1001-44
Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)103-61-31-22
Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)83-402-20
Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)63-5002
WesclinPtsFG3FGFTFL
Seth Macke (#55, So.)18711-32
Grant Fridley (#4, Jr.)123201
Carson Spalding (#22, Sr.)4011-24
Trey Marks (#11, Sr.)30104
News