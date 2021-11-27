Box: Columbia 51, Wesclin 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|9
|12
|17
|13
|51
|Wesclin
|14
|9
|9
|5
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|3-1
|0-0
|210/52
|167/42
|Wesclin
|1-3
|0-0
|196/49
|205/51
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|14
|3-3
|0-2
|8-8
|2
|Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|13
|6-10
|0
|1-4
|4
|Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|3-6
|1-3
|1-2
|2
|Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|8
|3-4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|2
|Wesclin
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Seth Macke (#55, So.)
|18
|7
|1
|1-3
|2
|Grant Fridley (#4, Jr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Carson Spalding (#22, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|4
|Trey Marks (#11, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
