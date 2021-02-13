 Skip to main content
Box: Columbia 54, Salem, Illinois 51
Box: Columbia 54, Salem, Illinois 51

1234Final
Salem, Illinois139151451
Columbia161761554
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Salem, Illinois1-31-2201/50194/48
Columbia2-02-0109/2796/24
Salem, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caden Bee (#23, 5-11, G, Jr.)17409-103
Donovan Williams (#20, 5-10, G, Sr.)81200
Haddon Lybarger (#21, 6-1, G, Sr.)8120-11
Jacob Koehnke (#14, 5-9, G, Jr.)7301-14
Kaleb Anthony (#30, 6-2, G, Jr.)51103
Trent Boles (#42, 6-4, F, Sr.)3101-42
Charlie Fehrenbacher (#22, 6-4, F, So.)21001
Seth Bailey (#5, 5-5, G, So.)1001-20
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jackson Holmes (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)2910-1809-93
Jonah James (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)144-62-300
Sam Bonaldi (#20, 6-0, G, Sr.)30-21-105
Glenn Powers (#42, 6-2, G, Jr.)301-101
Greyson Bourisaw (#34, 6-1, G, Sr.)21-2001
Dominic Voegele (#32, 6-1, G, So.)21-4000
Colin McLaren (#12, 5-11, G, Sr.)1001-24
