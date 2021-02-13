Box: Columbia 54, Salem, Illinois 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Salem, Illinois
|13
|9
|15
|14
|51
|Columbia
|16
|17
|6
|15
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Salem, Illinois
|1-3
|1-2
|201/50
|194/48
|Columbia
|2-0
|2-0
|109/27
|96/24
|Salem, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caden Bee (#23, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|17
|4
|0
|9-10
|3
|Donovan Williams (#20, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Haddon Lybarger (#21, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0-1
|1
|Jacob Koehnke (#14, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|4
|Kaleb Anthony (#30, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Trent Boles (#42, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|2
|Charlie Fehrenbacher (#22, 6-4, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Seth Bailey (#5, 5-5, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jackson Holmes (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|29
|10-18
|0
|9-9
|3
|Jonah James (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|14
|4-6
|2-3
|0
|0
|Sam Bonaldi (#20, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|5
|Glenn Powers (#42, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Greyson Bourisaw (#34, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Dominic Voegele (#32, 6-1, G, So.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Colin McLaren (#12, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4