Box: Columbia 55, Breese Central 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|6
|14
|15
|20
|55
|Breese Central
|7
|15
|6
|24
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|20-7
|6-2
|1500/56
|1146/42
|Breese Central
|21-5
|6-1
|1305/48
|1028/38
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|15
|3-4
|2-4
|3-7
|2
|Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)
|13
|3-5
|1-1
|4-4
|5
|Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|12
|3-4
|0
|6-6
|4
|Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-4
|0
|0
|2
|Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|7
|1-2
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Moore (#25, Sr.)
|18
|5
|1
|5-6
|3
|Dalton Boruff (#14, Sr.)
|11
|1
|2
|3-4
|2
|Luke Strubhart (#24, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Cody Dickshot (#1, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|3
|Chase Lewis (#35, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|2
|Mason Hamon (#10, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1