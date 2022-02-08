 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Columbia 55, Breese Central 52

1234Final
Columbia614152055
Breese Central71562452
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia20-76-21500/561146/42
Breese Central21-56-11305/481028/38

ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)153-42-43-72
Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)133-51-14-45
Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)123-406-64
Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)84-4002
Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)71-21-22-42
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Moore (#25, Sr.)18515-63
Dalton Boruff (#14, Sr.)11123-42
Luke Strubhart (#24, Sr.)42004
Cody Dickshot (#1, Jr.)4200-13
Chase Lewis (#35, Jr.)3101-12
Mason Hamon (#10, Sr.)30101
