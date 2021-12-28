 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Columbia 55, Freeburg 39
0 comments

Box: Columbia 55, Freeburg 39

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Freeburg13144839
Columbia1517131055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg7-50-2635/53539/45
Columbia10-32-1765/64558/46
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)195304
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)14413-41
Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, F/G, So.)21002
Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)21002
Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)1001-22
Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)1001-22
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)204-84-504
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)204-83-53-32
Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)83-402-62
Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)41-30-12-23
Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)31-70-11-30
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News