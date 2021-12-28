Box: Columbia 55, Freeburg 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|13
|14
|4
|8
|39
|Columbia
|15
|17
|13
|10
|55
-
Vianney's long-range shooting helps it knock off Eureka in Coaches vs. Cancer opener
-
COVID-19 complicates holiday tournaments across the area
-
Murphy caps dynamic day with 20 points in Columbia's tournament win over Civic Memorial
-
Lenhardt's offensive explosion lifts Waterloo to tournament win over crosstown rival Gibault
-
Oakville struggles in second half, falls to Mundelein in Collinsville tournament
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|7-5
|0-2
|635/53
|539/45
|Columbia
|10-3
|2-1
|765/64
|558/46
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brett Holcomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|19
|5
|3
|0
|4
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-4
|1
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, F/G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|20
|4-8
|4-5
|0
|4
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|20
|4-8
|3-5
|3-3
|2
|Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|8
|3-4
|0
|2-6
|2
|Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)
|4
|1-3
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-7
|0-1
|1-3
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.