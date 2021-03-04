Box: Columbia 56, Red Bud 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|15
|21
|6
|14
|56
|Red Bud
|8
|12
|14
|13
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|3-7
|2-5
|477/48
|512/51
|Red Bud
|7-4
|7-2
|543/54
|475/48
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jackson Holmes (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|26
|11-16
|0-1
|4-6
|2
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-3, G, So.)
|9
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|Jonah James (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|8
|2-4
|0-3
|4-4
|1
|Glenn Powers (#42, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|5
|0
|0
|5-5
|3
|Colin McLaren (#12, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
|Dominic Voegele (#32, 6-1, G, So.)
|3
|1-1
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Trey Hemminghaus (#30, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nic Fehr (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Mason Ferrell (#44, 6-9, F, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|3
|Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Parker Van Dorn (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Devin Hall (#1, 5-10, F, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Easton Lucht (#4, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Wyatt Cowell (#15, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Austin Grohman (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2