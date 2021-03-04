 Skip to main content
Box: Columbia 56, Red Bud 47
Box: Columbia 56, Red Bud 47

1234Final
Columbia152161456
Red Bud812141347
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia3-72-5477/48512/51
Red Bud7-47-2543/54475/48
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jackson Holmes (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)2611-160-14-62
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-3, G, So.)91-12-21-11
Jonah James (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)82-40-34-41
Glenn Powers (#42, 6-2, G, Jr.)5005-53
Colin McLaren (#12, 5-11, G, Sr.)301-201
Dominic Voegele (#32, 6-1, G, So.)31-10-11-21
Trey Hemminghaus (#30, 6-5, F, Sr.)21-2001
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nic Fehr (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)111300
Mason Ferrell (#44, 6-9, F, Sr.)7203-43
Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)72103
Parker Van Dorn (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)63005
Devin Hall (#1, 5-10, F, So.)63002
Easton Lucht (#4, 6-2, F, Jr.)5201-21
Wyatt Cowell (#15, 6-2, F, Sr.)3101-22
Austin Grohman (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)2002-22
