|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|10
|17
|16
|4
|47
|Columbia
|14
|17
|12
|15
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|20-11
|6-4
|1744/56
|1514/49
|Columbia
|27-3
|8-1
|1830/59
|1306/42
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cole Stuart (#1, 5-10, Jr.)
|20
|6
|2
|2-4
|1
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-4, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-4
|1
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Bryson Browning (#2, 6-2, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|3
|Julian Trentman (#22, 6-5, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Donald (#32, 6-8, G, So.)
|19
|8-13
|0-1
|3-4
|2
|Brody Landgraf (#34, 6-5, F, Fr.)
|17
|6-7
|1-6
|2-3
|1
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|14
|3-3
|2-5
|2-3
|2
|Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-8
|2-4
|0
|2