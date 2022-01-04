Box: Columbia 58, Highland 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|10
|14
|15
|19
|58
|Highland
|14
|3
|13
|13
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|12-3
|2-1
|862/57
|626/42
|Highland
|6-8
|2-1
|635/42
|737/49
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|23
|5-7
|2-7
|7-10
|0
|Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)
|16
|3-5
|1-3
|7-9
|2
|Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-4
|0
|2
|Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|4
|Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|1
|Brady Hemminghaus (#42, 6-4, F, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Highland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jake Ottensmeier (So.)
|16
|5
|1
|3-6
|3
|Cade Altadonna (Jr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-6
|1
|Logan Powers (Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Watkins
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Joe Jansen (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Fleming
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
