 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Columbia 58, Highland 43
0 comments

Box: Columbia 58, Highland 43

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Columbia1014151958
Highland143131343
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia12-32-1862/57626/42
Highland6-82-1635/42737/49
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)235-72-77-100
Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)163-51-37-92
Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)63-50-402
Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)60-22-404
Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)42-50-101
Brady Hemminghaus (#42, 6-4, F, Fr.)301-100
HighlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jake Ottensmeier (So.)16513-63
Cade Altadonna (Jr.)13503-61
Logan Powers (Jr.)51103
Watkins51103
Joe Jansen (Jr.)21004
Fleming21000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News