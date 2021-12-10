 Skip to main content
Box: Columbia 58, Salem, Illinois 44
1234Final
Columbia1517101658
Salem, Illinois111281344
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia5-21-0391/56310/44
Salem, Illinois1-40-2238/34253/36
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)216-81-36-90
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)125-80-42-52
Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)93-70-23-43
Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)84-6002
Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)81-706-62
Salem, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brendan Phillips (#5, Sr.)126000
Kaleb Anthony (#30, Sr.)10220-24
Rolen Adams (#32, Jr.)93101
Caden Bee (#23, Sr.)8400-14
Charlie Fehrenbacher (#22, Jr.)2100-15
Brayden Phillips (#15, Sr.)21002
Jacob Koehnke (#21, Sr.)1001-25
