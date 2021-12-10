Box: Columbia 58, Salem, Illinois 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|15
|17
|10
|16
|58
|Salem, Illinois
|11
|12
|8
|13
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|5-2
|1-0
|391/56
|310/44
|Salem, Illinois
|1-4
|0-2
|238/34
|253/36
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)
|21
|6-8
|1-3
|6-9
|0
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|12
|5-8
|0-4
|2-5
|2
|Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-7
|0-2
|3-4
|3
|Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0
|2
|Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-7
|0
|6-6
|2
|Salem, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brendan Phillips (#5, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Kaleb Anthony (#30, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0-2
|4
|Rolen Adams (#32, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Caden Bee (#23, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-1
|4
|Charlie Fehrenbacher (#22, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|5
|Brayden Phillips (#15, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Jacob Koehnke (#21, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|5
Tags
