Box: Columbia 62, Salem, Illinois 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Salem, Illinois
|5
|9
|8
|10
|32
|Columbia
|8
|18
|23
|13
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Salem, Illinois
|0-4
|0-2
|134/34
|255/64
|Columbia
|6-1
|2-0
|427/107
|304/76
|Salem, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Seth Bailey (#3, Sr.)
|16
|4
|1
|5-5
|1
|Lux (#52)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|1
|Irvin (#10)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Greene (#14)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Jon Tran (#4, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Connor Tennyson (#11, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|4
|Nix (#45)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|31
|5-7
|7-14
|0
|2
|Sam Donald (#32, 6-8, G, So.)
|10
|3-11
|1-3
|1-1
|3
|Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|8
|4-9
|0-2
|0
|2
|Brady Hemminghaus (#42, 6-4, F, So.)
|7
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|3
|Brody Landgraf (#34, 6-5, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-2
|2
|Logan Hicks (#23, 5-11, F, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes van Breusegen (#3, 5-9, G, So.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-4
|2