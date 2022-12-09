 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Columbia 62, Salem, Illinois 32

1234Final
Salem, Illinois5981032
Columbia818231362
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Salem, Illinois0-40-2134/34255/64
Columbia6-12-0427/107304/76

Salem, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Seth Bailey (#3, Sr.)16415-51
Lux (#52)6111-21
Irvin (#10)30101
Greene (#14)2002-21
Jon Tran (#4, Sr.)21000
Connor Tennyson (#11, Jr.)2002-44
Nix (#45)1001-21
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-7, F, Sr.)315-77-1402
Sam Donald (#32, 6-8, G, So.)103-111-31-13
Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)84-90-202
Brady Hemminghaus (#42, 6-4, F, So.)72-41-203
Brody Landgraf (#34, 6-5, F, Fr.)21-100-22
Logan Hicks (#23, 5-11, F, So.)21-1000
Hayes van Breusegen (#3, 5-9, G, So.)20-102-42
