Box: Columbia 67, Red Bud 38
1234Final
Red Bud13810738
Columbia2114211167
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud3-30-0306/51362/60
Columbia4-20-0333/56266/44
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, Sr.)12502-22
Owen Liefer (#32, 6-0, So.)8113-43
Max Diewald (#11, 6-3, Sr.)60201
Nic Fehr (#24, 6-2, Sr.)30100
Sam Easter (#21, 6-2, So.)30100
Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, Jr.)3101-41
Nick Gantner (#33, 5-9, Jr.)21000
Noah Gantner (#12, 5-9, Jr.)1001-22
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)298-93-54-42
Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)166-140-14-40
Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)146-902-21
Hayes van Breusegen (#3, 5-7, G, Fr.)63-3002
Micah James (#12, 5-9, G, Fr.)21-10-101
