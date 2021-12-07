Box: Columbia 67, Red Bud 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Red Bud
|13
|8
|10
|7
|38
|Columbia
|21
|14
|21
|11
|67
-
Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Raines propels Timberland to first Winfield tournament title since 2018
-
Recap: Medicine and Bioscience breezes by Sumner
-
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs St. Charles West
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|3-3
|0-0
|306/51
|362/60
|Columbia
|4-2
|0-0
|333/56
|266/44
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|2
|Owen Liefer (#32, 6-0, So.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-4
|3
|Max Diewald (#11, 6-3, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Nic Fehr (#24, 6-2, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sam Easter (#21, 6-2, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|1
|Nick Gantner (#33, 5-9, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Noah Gantner (#12, 5-9, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|29
|8-9
|3-5
|4-4
|2
|Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|16
|6-14
|0-1
|4-4
|0
|Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)
|14
|6-9
|0
|2-2
|1
|Hayes van Breusegen (#3, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|2
|Micah James (#12, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.