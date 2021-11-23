 Skip to main content
Box: Columbia 71, Staunton 31
Box: Columbia 71, Staunton 31

1234Final
Columbia1322201671
Staunton71113031
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia1-00-071/7131/31
Staunton0-20-049/49130/130
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)276-85-902
Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)105-50-10-20
Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)91-72-51-20
Brady Hemminghaus (#42, 6-4, F, Fr.)83-30-12-21
Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)72-50-33-33
Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)42-2001
Hayes van Breusegen (#3, 5-7, G, Fr.)301-301
Ethan Hogan (#20, 5-11, G, So.)301-400
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cayden Silvester (Sr.)18424-42
Braden Buffington (So.)6111-20
Brady Gillen (So.)5110-31
Sam Best (Sr.)21000
