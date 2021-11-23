Box: Columbia 71, Staunton 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|13
|22
|20
|16
|71
|Staunton
|7
|11
|13
|0
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|1-0
|0-0
|71/71
|31/31
|Staunton
|0-2
|0-0
|49/49
|130/130
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|27
|6-8
|5-9
|0
|2
|Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)
|10
|5-5
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|9
|1-7
|2-5
|1-2
|0
|Brady Hemminghaus (#42, 6-4, F, Fr.)
|8
|3-3
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-5
|0-3
|3-3
|3
|Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
|Hayes van Breusegen (#3, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|1
|Ethan Hogan (#20, 5-11, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|0
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cayden Silvester (Sr.)
|18
|4
|2
|4-4
|2
|Braden Buffington (So.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|Brady Gillen (So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-3
|1
|Sam Best (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
