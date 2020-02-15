Box: Columbia 62, Breese Central 54
Box: Columbia 62, Breese Central 54

12345Final
Breese Central11141210754
Columbia10181091562
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central13-156-41355/481373/49
Columbia17-115-31405/501403/50
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emit Jansen (#13, Sr.)17514-40
Bradon Thomas (#3, Sr.)13601-14
Parker Loepker (#50, Sr.)7301-25
Jackson Haag (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)51104
Dalton Boruff (#5)42004
Kyle Athmer (#40, C)42004
Brady Moore (#23)21000
Nicholas Warnecke (#33)21001
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jackson Holmes (#23, 6-4, Jr.)2710-210-17-82
Jacob O'Connor (#34, 6-0, Sr.)156-1003-52
Jonah James (#10, 5-9, Jr.)82-60-34-40
Nic Horner (#3, 5-10, Sr.)71-10-25-92
Sam Horner (#32, 5-11, Sr.)30-41-403
Trey Hemminghaus (#30, 6-4, Jr.)21-1000
