Box: Columbia 62, Breese Central 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Breese Central
|11
|14
|12
|10
|7
|54
|Columbia
|10
|18
|10
|9
|15
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|13-15
|6-4
|1355/48
|1373/49
|Columbia
|17-11
|5-3
|1405/50
|1403/50
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emit Jansen (#13, Sr.)
|17
|5
|1
|4-4
|0
|Bradon Thomas (#3, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-1
|4
|Parker Loepker (#50, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|5
|Jackson Haag (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Dalton Boruff (#5)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Kyle Athmer (#40, C)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Brady Moore (#23)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholas Warnecke (#33)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jackson Holmes (#23, 6-4, Jr.)
|27
|10-21
|0-1
|7-8
|2
|Jacob O'Connor (#34, 6-0, Sr.)
|15
|6-10
|0
|3-5
|2
|Jonah James (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|8
|2-6
|0-3
|4-4
|0
|Nic Horner (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|7
|1-1
|0-2
|5-9
|2
|Sam Horner (#32, 5-11, Sr.)
|3
|0-4
|1-4
|0
|3
|Trey Hemminghaus (#30, 6-4, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0