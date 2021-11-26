Box: Confluence 82, Belleville East 75

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Confluence
|11
|18
|15
|27
|11
|82
|Belleville East
|16
|18
|20
|17
|4
|75
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Confluence
|1-1
|0-0
|146/73
|141/70
|Belleville East
|1-1
|0-0
|147/74
|146/73
|Confluence
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trasean White (#1, 6-1, Sr.)
|38
|6
|8
|2-2
|3
|Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-10, Jr.)
|21
|3
|2
|9-14
|4
|Bryant Moore (#3, 6-5, So.)
|15
|6
|1
|0-2
|0
|Andrew Jackson (#4, 6-3, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Gabe Butler (#32, 6-3, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|3
|Belleville East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, Jr.)
|25
|4
|5
|2-2
|3
|Alan Mason (#33, 5-11, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|4
|Alex Jackson (#30, 6-5)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson Muse (#13, 6-0, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|4
|T'Jae Montgomery (#4, 5-10, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Byron Jones (#12, 6-4)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
