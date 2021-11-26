 Skip to main content
Box: Confluence 82, Belleville East 75
12345Final
Confluence111815271182
Belleville East16182017475
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Confluence1-10-0146/73141/70
Belleville East1-10-0147/74146/73
ConfluencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Trasean White (#1, 6-1, Sr.)38682-23
Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-10, Jr.)21329-144
Bryant Moore (#3, 6-5, So.)15610-20
Andrew Jackson (#4, 6-3, Sr.)42004
Gabe Butler (#32, 6-3, Sr.)4102-43
Belleville EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Pickett (#1, 6-4, Jr.)25452-23
Alan Mason (#33, 5-11, Sr.)12222-24
Alex Jackson (#30, 6-5)9401-20
Antwine Wilson (#2, 6-4)84000
Jackson Muse (#13, 6-0, Jr.)7301-34
T'Jae Montgomery (#4, 5-10, Jr.)63003
Byron Jones (#12, 6-4)63000
Tallis Lowery (#3, 6-1)21001
