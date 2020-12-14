 Skip to main content
Box: Confluence 88, Trinity 56
Box: Confluence 88, Trinity 56

1234Final
Confluence000088
Trinity000056
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Confluence1-10-0159/80157/78
Trinity0-30-0122/61241/120
Confluence
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TrinityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aaron Brady (#3, Sr.)327-114-106-65
Dwight Lomax102-91-43-44
Jordan Fulton (#5, Sr.)73-1201-24
Adonis Hopson (#22)21-10-205
Jordan Lumpkins21-6002
Kenyatta Lockett (#11)21-1000
Derond Woods (#32)10-201-24
Sports