Box: Confluence 88, Trinity 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Confluence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|88
|Trinity
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Confluence
|1-1
|0-0
|159/80
|157/78
|Trinity
|0-3
|0-0
|122/61
|241/120
|Confluence
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aaron Brady (#3, Sr.)
|32
|7-11
|4-10
|6-6
|5
|Dwight Lomax
|10
|2-9
|1-4
|3-4
|4
|Jordan Fulton (#5, Sr.)
|7
|3-12
|0
|1-2
|4
|Adonis Hopson (#22)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|5
|Jordan Lumpkins
|2
|1-6
|0
|0
|2
|Kenyatta Lockett (#11)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Derond Woods (#32)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|4
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.