Box: Confluence 77, Blue Knights 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Confluence
|12
|22
|16
|27
|77
|Blue Knights
|13
|11
|19
|12
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Confluence
|10-6
|0-0
|992/62
|944/59
|Blue Knights
|9-10
|0-0
|1015/63
|1057/66
|Confluence
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Blue Knights
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Patrick Baalman (#55, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|16
|6-11
|0
|4-8
|3
|Ashton Childress (#21, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)
|10
|5-11
|0-1
|0
|1
|Logan Bond (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-3
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|Ivan Drago (#10, 6-0, G/F, Sr.)
|6
|1-3
|0
|4-5
|1
|Evan Bland (#20, 5-11, G, So.)
|5
|0-3
|0-3
|5-6
|1
|Jonathan Chambers (6-3, F/G, Jr.)
|4
|0-3
|1-3
|1-2
|2
|Noah Hodges (#32, 6-0, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Garrett Hunter (#14, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-5
|0
|1-2
|2