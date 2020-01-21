Box: Confluence 77, Blue Knights 55
Box: Confluence 77, Blue Knights 55

  • 0
1234Final
Confluence1222162777
Blue Knights1311191255
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Confluence10-60-0992/62944/59
Blue Knights9-100-01015/631057/66
Confluence
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Blue KnightsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Patrick Baalman (#55, 6-5, C, Sr.)166-1104-83
Ashton Childress (#21, 6-4, G/F, Sr.)105-110-101
Logan Bond (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)81-32-40-10
Ivan Drago (#10, 6-0, G/F, Sr.)61-304-51
Evan Bland (#20, 5-11, G, So.)50-30-35-61
Jonathan Chambers (6-3, F/G, Jr.)40-31-31-22
Noah Hodges (#32, 6-0, G, So.)301-200
Garrett Hunter (#14, 6-3, F, Sr.)31-501-22
