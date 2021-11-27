Box: Cowden-Herrick 61, Mount Olive 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cowden-Herrick
|10
|22
|12
|17
|61
|Mount Olive
|16
|14
|15
|12
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cowden-Herrick
|3-1
|0-0
|247/62
|223/56
|Mount Olive
|2-2
|0-0
|207/52
|157/39
|Cowden-Herrick
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kade Persinger (#23)
|15
|4-15
|2-6
|1-2
|3
|Wes Radloff (#24)
|14
|6-10
|0
|2-2
|0
|Waylon Robertson (#10)
|14
|4-8
|2-6
|0
|3
|Silas Buzzard (#15)
|10
|2-3
|1-6
|3-4
|3
|Jadon Robertson (#12)
|8
|4-15
|0-2
|0
|2
|Mount Olive
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trent Markezich (#4, 6-3, Sr.)
|25
|7-17
|3-9
|2-4
|3
|Ashton Pfeiffer (#10, 5-9, Sr.)
|10
|3-10
|1-1
|1-3
|5
|Blake Schehl (#15, 6-0, Sr.)
|8
|3-17
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Josh Klotz (#12, 5-9, Jr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|2
|Kayveon Kirk (#35, 6-4, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Jacob Mellentin (#5, 5-11, Fr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|1
