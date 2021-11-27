 Skip to main content
Box: Cowden-Herrick 61, Mount Olive 57
Box: Cowden-Herrick 61, Mount Olive 57

1234Final
Cowden-Herrick1022121761
Mount Olive1614151257
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cowden-Herrick3-10-0247/62223/56
Mount Olive2-20-0207/52157/39
Cowden-HerrickPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kade Persinger (#23)154-152-61-23
Wes Radloff (#24)146-1002-20
Waylon Robertson (#10)144-82-603
Silas Buzzard (#15)102-31-63-43
Jadon Robertson (#12)84-150-202
Mount OlivePtsFG3FGFTFL
Trent Markezich (#4, 6-3, Sr.)257-173-92-43
Ashton Pfeiffer (#10, 5-9, Sr.)103-101-11-35
Blake Schehl (#15, 6-0, Sr.)83-170-22-20
Josh Klotz (#12, 5-9, Jr.)72-31-102
Kayveon Kirk (#35, 6-4, Jr.)42-3001
Jacob Mellentin (#5, 5-11, Fr.)31-401-21
