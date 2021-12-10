Box: Crystal City 57, Principia 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Crystal City
|4
|17
|17
|19
|57
|Principia
|9
|8
|7
|8
|32
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crystal City
|3-4
|0-0
|387/55
|385/55
|Principia
|1-7
|0-0
|309/44
|488/70
|Crystal City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Principia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Noah Omondi (#2, Sr.)
|20
|6
|2
|2-8
|1
|Xavier Da-Silva (#3, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Derek Schauman (#14, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sebastian Castro (#30, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
Tags
