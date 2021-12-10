 Skip to main content
Box: Crystal City 57, Principia 32
1234Final
Crystal City417171957
Principia987832
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crystal City3-40-0387/55385/55
Principia1-70-0309/44488/70
Crystal City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrincipiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Noah Omondi (#2, Sr.)20622-81
Xavier Da-Silva (#3, Sr.)81202
Derek Schauman (#14, Fr.)21001
Sebastian Castro (#30, Jr.)21003
