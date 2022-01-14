Box: Crystal City 61, Grandview 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Grandview
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Crystal City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|3-12
|0-2
|677/45
|899/60
|Crystal City
|5-9
|1-2
|750/50
|767/51
|Grandview
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Calloway Dashner (#40, Sr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-2
|1
|Nate Pruneau (#31, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-4
|2
|Cyle Schaumburg (#33)
|12
|2
|2
|2-3
|0
|Ian Kirn (#11)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Clayton Roussin (#21, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Kaden Adams (#20)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|0
|Kanden Bolton (#30)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Nolan Eisenbeis (#12)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.