Box: Crystal City 61, Grandview 29
Box: Crystal City 61, Grandview 29

1234Final
Grandview000029
Crystal City000061
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Grandview3-120-2677/45899/60
Crystal City5-91-2750/50767/51
Grandview
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Calloway Dashner (#40, Sr.)15701-21
Nate Pruneau (#31, Sr.)12404-42
Cyle Schaumburg (#33)12222-30
Ian Kirn (#11)81200
Clayton Roussin (#21, Jr.)42001
Kaden Adams (#20)4102-30
Kanden Bolton (#30)42001
Nolan Eisenbeis (#12)21001
News