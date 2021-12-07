 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Crystal City 63, North County Christian 25
0 comments

Box: Crystal City 63, North County Christian 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
North County Christian369725
Crystal City1316241063
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North County Christian2-31-0209/42253/51
Crystal City2-30-0275/55294/59
North County ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)7301-20
Kendrick Robinson (#15, SM, So.)7112-24
Ashten McBride-Williams (#41, C, Fr.)6202-23
DeArius Wheeler (#3, SG, Sr.)30102
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Calloway Dashner (#40, Sr.)168001
Kanden Bolton (#30)156100
Jayvion Keith (#55)10304-42
Clayton Roussin (#21, Jr.)7203-61
Camden Mayes (#23)6202-21
Nate Pruneau (#31, Sr.)5201-20
Ian Kirn (#11)4011-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News