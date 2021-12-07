Box: Crystal City 63, North County Christian 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North County Christian
|3
|6
|9
|7
|25
|Crystal City
|13
|16
|24
|10
|63
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North County Christian
|2-3
|1-0
|209/42
|253/51
|Crystal City
|2-3
|0-0
|275/55
|294/59
|North County Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|DeKaytn Calhoun (#1, SG, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Kendrick Robinson (#15, SM, So.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|4
|Ashten McBride-Williams (#41, C, Fr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|DeArius Wheeler (#3, SG, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Calloway Dashner (#40, Sr.)
|16
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Kanden Bolton (#30)
|15
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Jayvion Keith (#55)
|10
|3
|0
|4-4
|2
|Clayton Roussin (#21, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-6
|1
|Camden Mayes (#23)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Nate Pruneau (#31, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Ian Kirn (#11)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|0
