Box: Crystal City 64, Viburnum 21
1234Final
Crystal City2217111464
Viburnum0711321
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crystal City6-91-2814/54788/53
Viburnum0-10-021/164/4
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Clayton Roussin (#21, Jr.)156-71-300
Kaden Adams (#20)112-42-41-22
Nolan Eisenbeis (#12)103-504-50
Cyle Schaumburg (#33)71-41-32-30
Camden Mayes (#23)52-201-11
Jayvion Keith (#55)42-5001
Kanden Bolton (#30)42-50-101
Nate Pruneau (#31, Sr.)42-4000
Calloway Dashner (#40, Sr.)21-4001
Ian Kirn (#11)21-20-100
Crystal City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
