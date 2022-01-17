Box: Crystal City 64, Viburnum 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Crystal City
|22
|17
|11
|14
|64
|Viburnum
|0
|7
|11
|3
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crystal City
|6-9
|1-2
|814/54
|788/53
|Viburnum
|0-1
|0-0
|21/1
|64/4
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Clayton Roussin (#21, Jr.)
|15
|6-7
|1-3
|0
|0
|Kaden Adams (#20)
|11
|2-4
|2-4
|1-2
|2
|Nolan Eisenbeis (#12)
|10
|3-5
|0
|4-5
|0
|Cyle Schaumburg (#33)
|7
|1-4
|1-3
|2-3
|0
|Camden Mayes (#23)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-1
|1
|Jayvion Keith (#55)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|1
|Kanden Bolton (#30)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|1
|Nate Pruneau (#31, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Calloway Dashner (#40, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|1
|Ian Kirn (#11)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Crystal City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
