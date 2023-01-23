Box: Crystal City 66, Bismarck 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bismarck
|13
|15
|12
|19
|59
|Crystal City
|13
|23
|15
|15
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bismarck
|0-1
|0-0
|59/59
|66/66
|Crystal City
|10-10
|1-2
|1103/1103
|1103/1103
|Bismarck
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ian Kirn (#23, Sr.)
|16
|5
|1
|3-5
|4
|Kanden Bolton (#30, Jr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-1
|1
|Cyle Schaumburg (#33, Sr.)
|11
|1
|2
|3-4
|1
|Jayvion Keith (#14, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|3
|Nolan Eisenbeis (#12, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-5
|3
|Clayton Roussin (#21, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|1
|Kaden Adams (#11, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1