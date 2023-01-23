 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Crystal City 66, Bismarck 59

1234Final
Bismarck1315121959
Crystal City1323151566
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bismarck0-10-059/5966/66
Crystal City10-101-21103/11031103/1103

Bismarck
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ian Kirn (#23, Sr.)16513-54
Kanden Bolton (#30, Jr.)12600-11
Cyle Schaumburg (#33, Sr.)11123-41
Jayvion Keith (#14, Sr.)9401-23
Nolan Eisenbeis (#12, So.)7203-53
Clayton Roussin (#21, Sr.)6300-11
Kaden Adams (#11, Sr.)51101
