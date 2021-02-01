 Skip to main content
Box: Crystal City 69, St. Paul Lutheran 54
Box: Crystal City 69, St. Paul Lutheran 54

1234Final
St. Paul Lutheran191412954
Crystal City1714231569
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Paul Lutheran2-70-0442/49545/61
Crystal City8-81-2947/105926/103
St. Paul Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Sr.)381417-111
Donovan Tullock (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)234501
Logan Anderson (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)63005
Hunter Bassin (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)21001
