Box: Crystal City 69, St. Paul Lutheran 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Paul Lutheran
|19
|14
|12
|9
|54
|Crystal City
|17
|14
|23
|15
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Paul Lutheran
|2-7
|0-0
|442/49
|545/61
|Crystal City
|8-8
|1-2
|947/105
|926/103
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Paul Lutheran
|19
|14
|12
|9
|54
|Crystal City
|17
|14
|23
|15
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Paul Lutheran
|2-7
|0-0
|442/49
|545/61
|Crystal City
|8-8
|1-2
|947/105
|926/103
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.