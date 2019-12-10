|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|8
|8
|10
|4
|30
|Crystal City
|14
|12
|16
|5
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|0-5
|0-0
|148/30
|291/58
|Crystal City
|2-2
|0-0
|227/45
|201/40
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cameron Gunter (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|12
|6-15
|0-2
|0-2
|4
|Jordan Grant (#11, 6-1, G, So.)
|6
|3-10
|0-5
|0
|1
|Jermiah Strain (5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-7
|0-2
|0
|0
|Quentin Herndon (#14, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|Micheal Moore (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0-2
|0
|Inel Muratovic (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drew Richardson (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|17
|4
|3
|0
|2
|Nate Denby (#33, 6-2, P, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-1
|3
|Hunter Bassin (#11, 6-0, W, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|2
|Calloway Dashner (#40, 6-3, W, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Logan Anderson (#20, 6-3, W, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0