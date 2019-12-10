Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Bayless8810430
Crystal City141216547
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless0-50-0148/30291/58
Crystal City2-20-0227/45201/40
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cameron Gunter (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)126-150-20-24
Jordan Grant (#11, 6-1, G, So.)63-100-501
Jermiah Strain (5-8, G, Jr.)42-70-200
Quentin Herndon (#14, 6-0, F, Sr.)42-40-102
Micheal Moore (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)21-400-20
Inel Muratovic (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)21-2000
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Drew Richardson (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)174302
Nate Denby (#33, 6-2, P, Sr.)10500-13
Hunter Bassin (#11, 6-0, W, Jr.)72102
Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)6111-22
Calloway Dashner (#40, 6-3, W, So.)51100
Logan Anderson (#20, 6-3, W, Jr.)21000

