Box: Crystal City 79, Bourbon 68
Box: Crystal City 79, Bourbon 68

1234Final
Crystal City2023171979
Bourbon162262468
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crystal City8-101-3991/55979/54
Bourbon5-20-0435/24406/23
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nate Denby (#33, 6-2, P, Sr.)207-1206-62
Drew Richardson (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)163-73-51-24
Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)144-71-43-52
Logan Anderson (#20, 6-3, W, Jr.)134-705-83
Donovan Tullock (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)62-302-23
Hunter Bassin (#11, 6-0, W, Jr.)51-20-13-61
Blake Eisenbeis (#21, 5-9, W, Sr.)501-12-20
Crystal City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
