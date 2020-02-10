Box: Crystal City 79, Bourbon 68

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Crystal City
|20
|23
|17
|19
|79
|Bourbon
|16
|22
|6
|24
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crystal City
|8-10
|1-3
|991/55
|979/54
|Bourbon
|5-2
|0-0
|435/24
|406/23
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nate Denby (#33, 6-2, P, Sr.)
|20
|7-12
|0
|6-6
|2
|Drew Richardson (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|16
|3-7
|3-5
|1-2
|4
|Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|14
|4-7
|1-4
|3-5
|2
|Logan Anderson (#20, 6-3, W, Jr.)
|13
|4-7
|0
|5-8
|3
|Donovan Tullock (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|2-3
|0
|2-2
|3
|Hunter Bassin (#11, 6-0, W, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|0-1
|3-6
|1
|Blake Eisenbeis (#21, 5-9, W, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|Crystal City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.