Box: Crystal City 82, Viburnum 46
1234Final
Viburnum91811846
Crystal City1923241682
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Viburnum0-10-046/4682/82
Crystal City12-122-31403/14031284/1284
Viburnum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nate Denby (#33, 6-2, P, Sr.)229-1304-63
Drew Richardson (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)196-112-31-12
Donovan Tullock (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)145-101-51-22
Hunter Bassin (#11, 6-0, W, Jr.)121-23-31-22
Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)113-70-35-50
Calloway Dashner (#40, 6-3, W, So.)41-202-21
