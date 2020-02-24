Box: Crystal City 82, Viburnum 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Viburnum
|9
|18
|11
|8
|46
|Crystal City
|19
|23
|24
|16
|82
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Viburnum
|0-1
|0-0
|46/46
|82/82
|Crystal City
|12-12
|2-3
|1403/1403
|1284/1284
|Viburnum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nate Denby (#33, 6-2, P, Sr.)
|22
|9-13
|0
|4-6
|3
|Drew Richardson (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|19
|6-11
|2-3
|1-1
|2
|Donovan Tullock (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|14
|5-10
|1-5
|1-2
|2
|Hunter Bassin (#11, 6-0, W, Jr.)
|12
|1-2
|3-3
|1-2
|2
|Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|11
|3-7
|0-3
|5-5
|0
|Calloway Dashner (#40, 6-3, W, So.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|1