Box: Cumberland 49, Vandalia 44

1234Final
Cumberland141291449
Vandalia810111544
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cumberland1-10-082/4188/44
Vandalia2-21-0223/112194/97

CumberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gavin Hendrix (#25, Sr.)195-110-19-112
Trevin Magee (#23, Sr.)115-80-21-35
Blake McMechan (#1)71-31-12-34
Maddox McElravy (#3)72-51-303
Bryant Weber (#2)51-11-40-11
VandaliaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Preston Nestrick (#13)154-51-24-51
Wade Brannon (#45)104-60-12-32
Matthew Hagy (#14)81-41-33-63
Reid Well (#20)60-61-63-33
Andrew Kelly (#21)31-401-33
Jacob Johnson (#24)21-1002
