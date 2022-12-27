Box: Cumberland 49, Vandalia 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cumberland
|14
|12
|9
|14
|49
|Vandalia
|8
|10
|11
|15
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cumberland
|1-1
|0-0
|82/41
|88/44
|Vandalia
|2-2
|1-0
|223/112
|194/97
|Cumberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gavin Hendrix (#25, Sr.)
|19
|5-11
|0-1
|9-11
|2
|Trevin Magee (#23, Sr.)
|11
|5-8
|0-2
|1-3
|5
|Blake McMechan (#1)
|7
|1-3
|1-1
|2-3
|4
|Maddox McElravy (#3)
|7
|2-5
|1-3
|0
|3
|Bryant Weber (#2)
|5
|1-1
|1-4
|0-1
|1
|Vandalia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Preston Nestrick (#13)
|15
|4-5
|1-2
|4-5
|1
|Wade Brannon (#45)
|10
|4-6
|0-1
|2-3
|2
|Matthew Hagy (#14)
|8
|1-4
|1-3
|3-6
|3
|Reid Well (#20)
|6
|0-6
|1-6
|3-3
|3
|Andrew Kelly (#21)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-3
|3
|Jacob Johnson (#24)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2