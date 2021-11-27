Box: Danville 67, Belleville West 65

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Danville
|11
|17
|23
|16
|67
|Belleville West
|11
|15
|22
|17
|65
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Danville
|3-1
|0-0
|266/66
|255/64
|Belleville West
|2-2
|0-0
|264/66
|274/68
|Danville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Martez Rhodes (#5)
|23
|7
|2
|3-7
|1
|O'Shaw Jones-Winslow (#11)
|19
|8
|0
|3-4
|2
|Jayvin Miles (#10)
|14
|3
|2
|2-2
|0
|Jonathan Ireland (#21)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|JaVaughn Robinson (#3)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|3
|Quenton Alblinger (#33)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, So.)
|15
|2
|3
|2-3
|3
|Darvin Morris (#11, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-6
|2
|Travion Hines (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-3
|2
|David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-2, G, So.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|D'Quan Shaw (#14, 6-3, F)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|2
|Caleb Bilzing (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Myles Liddell (#12, 6-1, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Damien Farley (#35, 6-8, C, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
