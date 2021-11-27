 Skip to main content
Box: Danville 67, Belleville West 65
1234Final
Danville1117231667
Belleville West1115221765
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Danville3-10-0266/66255/64
Belleville West2-20-0264/66274/68
DanvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Martez Rhodes (#5)23723-71
O'Shaw Jones-Winslow (#11)19803-42
Jayvin Miles (#10)14322-20
Jonathan Ireland (#21)51104
JaVaughn Robinson (#3)4011-23
Quenton Alblinger (#33)21002
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, So.)15232-33
Darvin Morris (#11, 5-9, G, Jr.)13412-62
Travion Hines (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)11403-32
David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-2, G, So.)114101
D'Quan Shaw (#14, 6-3, F)6104-42
Caleb Bilzing (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)5012-21
Myles Liddell (#12, 6-1, G, So.)30103
Damien Farley (#35, 6-8, C, Sr.)1001-20
