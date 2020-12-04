 Skip to main content
Box: De Smet 50, Hickman 45
0 comments

1234Final
De Smet181081450
Hickman19811745
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Smet2-00-0112/5679/40
Hickman1-20-0151/76156/78
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, PG, Jr.)237-141-26-80
Jackson Neidenbach (#3, 6-1, SG, Sr.)101-32-32-20
Jemeal Goines (#30, 6-5, F, Jr.)63-50-100
Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, C, Sr.)50-41-12-20
Brennan Lovette (#23, 6-6, F, Jr.)41-50-12-20
Justin Duff (#20, 6-3, SG, So.)21-30-40-20
De Smet
Individual stats Have not been reported.
