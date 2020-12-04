Box: De Smet 50, Hickman 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Smet
|18
|10
|8
|14
|50
|Hickman
|19
|8
|11
|7
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|2-0
|0-0
|112/56
|79/40
|Hickman
|1-2
|0-0
|151/76
|156/78
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, PG, Jr.)
|23
|7-14
|1-2
|6-8
|0
|Jackson Neidenbach (#3, 6-1, SG, Sr.)
|10
|1-3
|2-3
|2-2
|0
|Jemeal Goines (#30, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|0
|Sekou Gassama (#15, 6-10, C, Sr.)
|5
|0-4
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|Brennan Lovette (#23, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|4
|1-5
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-3, SG, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0-4
|0-2
|0
|De Smet
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
