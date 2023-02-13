|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Smet
|15
|14
|20
|10
|59
|Hazelwood Central
|14
|2
|12
|8
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|18-5
|5-1
|1326/58
|1140/50
|Hazelwood Central
|11-12
|2-2
|1256/55
|1202/52
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|20
|7
|2
|0
|0
|Patrick Origliasso (#32, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-5
|0
|Riley Massey (#15, 6-3, G, So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|D'Anthony McJames (#5, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dillon Duff (#3, 6-4, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Owen Duff (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ian Thomas (#23, 6-3, G, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|De Smet
|Individual stats Have not been reported.