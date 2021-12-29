Box: De Smet 60, Westminster 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Smet
|15
|16
|16
|13
|60
|Westminster
|3
|3
|16
|21
|43
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|7-1
|1-0
|584/73
|387/48
|Westminster
|8-1
|1-0
|563/70
|344/43
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|26
|9
|2
|2-3
|1
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|16
|3
|0
|10-13
|3
|Owen Duff (#11, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-4
|2
|Isaiah Robinson (#24, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Connor Sullivan (#12, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Patrick Origliasso (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Westminster
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|17
|0
|5
|2-2
|5
|Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|1
|Kobi Williams (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-7
|4
|EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-4
|1
|Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|1
|Colby Alpert (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|0
Tags
