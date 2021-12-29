 Skip to main content
Box: De Smet 60, Westminster 43
Box: De Smet 60, Westminster 43

1234Final
De Smet1516161360
Westminster33162143
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Smet7-11-0584/73387/48
Westminster8-11-0563/70344/43
De SmetPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brian Taylor (#1, 6-4, G, Sr.)26922-31
Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Jr.)163010-133
Owen Duff (#11, 5-10, G, Fr.)8204-42
Isaiah Robinson (#24, 6-8, F, Sr.)51102
Connor Sullivan (#12, 6-2, G, Jr.)30102
Patrick Origliasso (#32, 6-6, F, Jr.)2002-23
WestminsterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Casen Lawrence (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)17052-25
Caleb Thompson (#13, 6-5, F, Sr.)6202-31
Kobi Williams (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)5201-23
Sam Vestal (#12, 6-6, F, Sr.)5103-74
EJ Williams (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)4200-41
Austin Vick (#20, 6-8, F, Sr.)3101-11
Colby Alpert (#23, 6-0, G, So.)3010-20
