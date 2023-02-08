|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Smet
|15
|17
|13
|17
|62
|Granite City
|8
|6
|16
|4
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|16-5
|4-1
|1199/57
|1038/49
|Granite City
|14-14
|0-0
|1260/60
|1308/62
|De Smet
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Patrick Origliasso (#32, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|14
|4-6
|0
|6-7
|0
|Justin Duff (#20, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|13
|5-10
|1-6
|0
|0
|D'Anthony McJames (#5, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|8
|1-3
|2-2
|0
|0
|Dillon Duff (#3, 6-4, G, So.)
|7
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|Riley Massey (#15, 6-3, G, So.)
|7
|2-3
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|Ian Thomas (#23, 6-3, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0-2
|0
|Ta'Shawn Henton (#10, 5-11, G, So.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Connor Sullivan (#12, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Brennan Wahl (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|De Smet
|Individual stats Have not been reported.